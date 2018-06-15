Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Orange County Men Caught With 450 Heroin Bags In Route 287 Stop, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
(l. to r.): Brian Klich, Richard McInturff, Donovan Burton
(l. to r.): Brian Klich, Richard McInturff, Donovan Burton Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy MAHWAH PD / PHOTO: Jerry DeMarco

Three New York State men -- two of them from Port Jervis -- were arrested just across the New Jersey state line by police who said they found the trio carrying 450 bags of heroin during a stop on northbound Route 287.

Officer Christopher Fasulo stopped the car, driven by Donovan Burton, 18, of Port Jervis for several motor vehicle violations, Mahwah Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

Burton and his passengers gave conflicting stories about their travels, after which Fasulo obtained Burton’s consent to search the vehicle, the chief said.

After finding nine bricks of heroin, he took passengers Brian Klich, 26, also of Port Jervis, and Richard McInturff 27, of Lake Grove, in Suffolk County into custody, along with Burton.

As it turned out, both Klich and McInturff had been released from the Passaic County Jail under New Jersey’s bail reform law after being arrested on drug charges earlier this year, records show.

Both were taken to the Bergen County Jail on drug charges. Burton, meanwhile, was released after being charged with heroin possession. He also was issued summonses.

“An ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation is underway following the arrests,” Batelli said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.