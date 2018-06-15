Pair Caught With Hundreds Of Grams Of Cocaine In I-87 Stop

Two men were busted by state police with more than 300 grams of alleged cocaine during a traffic stop on I-87.

New York State Police troopers stopped a vehicle at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Sunday morning on I-87 in New Paltz after spotting the driver committing a vehicle and traffic law violation.

During the subsequent stop, troopers said that while interviewing the driver, 56-year-old Santo Martinez and his passenger, 28-year-old Carlos Nunez, both of New York City, probable cause was established to search the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, police said that troopers discovered 328.6 grams of alleged cocaine, leading to the arrest of both men, who were charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both felonies. Martinez was also cited for vehicle and traffic violations.

Following arraignment in Plattekill Justice Court , both men were remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. Both are due back in New Paltz on June 20 to answer the charges.

