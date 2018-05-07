Contact Us
date 2018-05-07
police & fire

Pawsome: Rockland County Sheriff Welcomes New K9 To The Team

Peyton is the latest member of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office. Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office
Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III introduced law enforcement’s latest officer, Peyton, a 2-year-old female lab mix rescue dog who has been trained through the State Farm Arson Dog to help investigate suspicious fires combat arson.

According to officials from the Sheriff’s Office, “each year, billions of dollars in property and numerous lives are lost as a result of intentionally set fires. Accelerant detection canines are trained to sniff out minute traces of accelerants such as gasoline (or) lighter fluid that may have been used to start a fire.”

“(Canines) possess capabilities that humans cannot duplicate. An average dog’s nose is tens of thousands of times more sensitive to odors than a human nose. Accelerant detection canines are another tool to locate evidence at a fire scene and help bring arsonists to justice.”

