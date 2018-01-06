Pearl River Fire Update: House Destroyed, Dog Missing

Two people were injured and a family dog is missing following a fire that destroyed a Pearl River home, according to the Orangetown Police Department.

The fire started around 4:20 p.m. Monday at 314 Orangeburg Road, and within a couple of hours had reduced the home to rubble, according to Det. Sgt. James Sullivan.

Upon arrival at the scene, patrol officers found the home to be fully engulfed in flames and one female resident, who was able to escape but was slightly injured, was taken to Nyack Hospital for treatment.

A firefighter also suffered a hand injury and was treated at Nyack Hospital and the family dog, Barrett, was in the home at the time of the fire, but has not been recovered, officials said.

Officials believe the fire began in a wood stove pipe and does not appear to be suspicious at this time, Sullivan said.

Firefighters from the Pearl River Fire Department battled the blaze with assistance from Nanuet, West Nyack, Orangeburg, Montvale and South Spring Valley fire departments.

A backhoe had to be brought to the scene to help demolish the second floor of the home which had become unstable as the fire was still burning.

The fire was brought under control within a couple of hours, but continued to flare up, causing fire crews to remain on the scene, until at least 11:30 p.m.

Rockland County Sheriff fire investigators, Orangetown detectives, Orangetown fire inspectors and the Orangetown Building Department are on the scene for the initial investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set-up to aid the family. Click here to help.

Photos of Barrett, the missing dog, can be found on the Pearl River Fire Department's Facebook page.

Click here to view a video of the fire.

