Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Rockland Hit-Run Incident

An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run incident resulted in serious injuries to a pedestrian late Friday afternoon in Rockland County.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and S. John Street in Pearl River.

The pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle described as a silver colored Hyundai SUV bearing an unknown NJ registration, the Orangetown Police Department said.

The operator was described as a white female with glasses last seen operating the vehicle Westbound on Franklin Avenue, police said.

The woman who was struck by the vehicle was subsequently transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The Orangetown Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has possible surveillance video of the vehicle to please contact the Orangetown PD at (845) 359-3700.

