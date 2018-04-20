Person Shot Multiple Times At Orange County Sports Bar

State Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 22 outside of a Hudson Valley sports bar.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. a person was shot multiple times in the parking lot of JD's Sports Bar on Route 211 in the town of Wallkill and transported to Orange Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Wallkill Police Department and the City of Middletown Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Middletown at 845-344-5300. All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

