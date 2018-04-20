Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: 'More Active' Hurricane Season Projected For Atlantic Basin
police & fire

Person Shot Multiple Times At Orange County Sports Bar

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
JD's Sports Bar in Orange County.
JD's Sports Bar in Orange County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 22 outside of a Hudson Valley sports bar.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. a person was shot multiple times in the parking lot of JD's Sports Bar on Route 211 in the town of Wallkill and transported to Orange Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Wallkill Police Department and the City of Middletown Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Middletown at 845-344-5300. All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.