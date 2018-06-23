Person Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In I-87 Ramapo Crash

Several people were injured, one critically, during a crash involving a tractor-trailer and SUV in Rockland County on Sunday night on I-87.

State Police troopers were dispatched to a stretch of the interstate, near the southbound exit ramp for the Garden State Parkway in Chestnut Ridge, shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 24, officials said.

In total, seven people were transported to the Westchester Medical Center for treatment, including one who has life-threatening injuries, officials said. His condition was not immediately available on Monday afternoon. The rest were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

