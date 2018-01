PARAMUS, N.J. -- Firefighters and EMTs helped a driver out of his sports car after it flipped Sunday morning on Route 17 in Paramus.

An ambulance took him to Hackensack University Medical Center after the crash, just before 8 a.m., on the northbound highway near East Midland Avenue.

A flatbed tow truck righted and removed the two-door, two-seater Nissan 350Z.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

