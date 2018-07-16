Pickup Dumps Concrete In Route 17 Crash Just South Of Ramapo Border

A pickup truck dumped a load of broken concrete on Route 17 in Upper Saddle River Wednesday afternoon, jamming southbound traffic.

The pickup was towing the load in a trailer that jack-knifed on the highway outside Ramsey Nissan just after 2 p.m.

A few motorists who pulled to the shoulder may have sustained damage to their vehicles.

