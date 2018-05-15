Pipe Burst Leads To 'Raining Concrete' In Ramapo

With Rockland County still recovering from Tuesday’s storm that left the region reeling, Spring Valley got a different kind of rain on Friday morning, this time in the form of concrete.

“It was raining concrete” on Friday morning in the Park Crest area of Spring Valley, according to the Ramapo Police Department, when a steel pipe burst, sending concrete flying through the air.

Police said that crews were pouring concrete for the foundation of a new construction site on Twin Avenue when the quarter-inch steel pipe burst, causing concrete to spray into neighbors’ yards, cars and property.

One neighbor who was mowing his lawn was struck by a piece of concrete and suffered an injury to his head. No other injuries were reported. Six parked cars were also damaged during the incident.

