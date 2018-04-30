Contact Us
police & fire

Plane Crashes, Ignites Large Fire Near Rockland Border

Jerry DeMarco
Wreckage shot from a TV chopper. Photo Credit: COURTESY: ABC7 Eyewitness News
The plane crashed near Greenwood Lake Airport, authorities confirmed. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

WEST MILFORD, N.J. – A plane crashed Wednesday afternoon, igniting a fire in a wooded area of West Milford that was once part of the former Jungle Habitat theme park, authorities confirmed.

A full-scale response to the 2 p.m. off Airport Road near Greenwood Lake Airport included local police, firefighters and EMS, as well as the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Orange & Rockland Utilities.

Nearly 1,000 customers were without power after lines were downed.

The forest fire service sent ground vehicles as well as water-dropping helicopters.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

