Police Conduct Active Shooter Training At Chestnut Ridge Middle School

All hands were on deck in Ramapo this week, as police officers conducted several drills at a local middle school.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department conducted active shooter and rapid deployment training at Chestnut Ridge Middle School on Monday, sending officers into the building to reenact what may happen during a potential crisis situation involving a gunman.

The training comes days after the Friday, May 18 shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, that took the lives of 10 people. According to CNN , there have been 22 school shootings in 2018 where someone was hurt or killed - an average of one per week.

On Facebook, a local parent lauded the department for their efforts, marveling at the emphasis on detail during the drill.

“I stopped by the school yesterday to pick up my kids and was VERY impressed seeing the exercise in person,” he posted. “Thank you all so much for taking this threat so seriously by preparing and training as much as you do. I was both happy and sad to see this, but will rest a bit easier knowing my children are protected by well-trained officers. Thank you for all you do!”

