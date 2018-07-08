Contact Us
police & fire

Police: Congers Man Charged With Burglary Left Gas Burners Running

Giovanni Oliveri
Giovanni Oliveri Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A Rockland County man could have caused an explosion in a Nyack building after illegally entering and attempting to steal several items and leaving the gas burners running, police said.

Shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon, members of the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to a Nyack building when a neighbor called the department regarding a suspicious person rummaging through the residence.

Police said that Congers resident Giovanni Oliveri, 44, was found to be in the process of removing multiple items from the residence and placing them in a common hallway in the building.

Investigation into the incident also found that Oliveri had turned on gas burners of the stove, “filling the residence with natural gas and causing a severe hazard, which could have caused grave risk or death to the other residents.”

Oliveri was arrested and charged with felony counts of burglary and reckless endangerment. He was also cited for criminal possession of stolen property and criminal tampering, misdemeanors. Following arraignment, Oliveri was remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail.

