Police ID Three Men Caught With Firearms In Ramapo Target Shooting Bust

Police have released the identities of three men from New Jersey who they said were busted with more than a dozen guns while firing them in broad daylight in Rockland County.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, police in Ramapo received a report from the Village of Suffern Police Department that officers had found three men who were allegedly target shooting on Creelman Road in Hillburn.

The three men were found to be in possession of alleged illegal handguns and rifles, which violate the NY SAFE Act. In total, seven handguns, six rifles, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and marijuana were seized. No injuries were reported as part of the incident. Police did not say what the suspects were shooting at.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers met with members of the Suffern Police Department, who had Hackensack resident Dominic Borghetti, 22, West New York resident David Lamela, 26 and Mahwah resident Nicholas Cianciaruso, 23, in custody. All three are facing multiple felony charges.

Each was charged with criminal possession of a weapon for possessing five or more firearms. Borghetti was additionally charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon for possessing large capacity ammunition feeding devices.

Cianciaruso was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of an assault rifle and 12 counts of criminal possession of a weapon for possessing large capacity ammunition feeding devices. He was also cited for possession of marijuana, a violation.

A judge ordered them held on $50,000 bail each in the Rockland County Jail pending further court action.

