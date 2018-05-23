Contact Us
Breaking News: Search Party From Three States Looking For Missing Boy Near NY Border
police & fire

Police Investigate Report Of Men With Rifles Near Rockland School

Daily Voice
Willow Grove Elementary School
Willow Grove Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A report of four men walking near an elementary school in possession of rifles drew immediate response late Friday morning from multiple police agencies in Rockland County.

The 11:40 a.m. report said the four were walking near the Willow Grove Elementary School in Thiells. Haverstraw Town Police responded to Willow Grove Elementary, the nearby Fieldstone Middle School and the surrounding area. Both schools initiated their lockdown procedures.

The four males were located and identified, Haverstraw Police said.

An investigation revealed the subjects were in possession of paintball guns and were filming themselves while in the area of Letchworth Village Road/Ridge Road. It should be noted that these males never entered onto school grounds, police said.

The Haverstraw Town Police Department was assisted by the Stony Point Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police.

