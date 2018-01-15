Police: Man Busted Passed Out In Car With 130 Bags Of Heroin In Ramapo

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - A man passed out behind the wheel of his car was busted by Ramapo police officers on Tuesday night with nearly 150 packages of heroin in his possession.

An officer on patrol from Ramapo Police Department spotted a car parked off of Summit Park Road in New Hempstead at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. When he approached, the officer reported that the driver appeared to be passed out in the front seat.

During the subsequent investigation into the man, police said that officers determined that the driver - a 32-year-old from Haverstraw, whose name will be released pending processing - was under the influence of heroin and in possession of 13 “bundles” of heroin, approximately 130 individual packages. He was also in possession of a hypodermic needle that was loaded with heroin and several empty heroin packages and needles.

Police proceeded to arrest the man, who is charged with felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument and driving while ability impaired by drugs, misdemeanors. He was due to be processed for the crimes at the Ramapo Police Department on Wednesday.

