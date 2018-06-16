Police: Man Pushes Bicyclist To Ground In Route 9W Diner Road Rage Incident

In an apparent case of road rage, a Rockland man was arrested for pushing a bicyclist to the ground on Route 9W.

Stony Point Police arrested Javier Martinez, 26, of Haverstraw, for assault following on incident on Sunday in which a bicyclist was injured, according to Stony Point Lt. Daniel Hylas.

According to Hylas, Stony Point Police responded to a report of a road rage incident that took place between a vehicle and a bicyclist on Route 9W in Stony Point.

Upon arrival on the scene, the officer found a bicyclist who was bleeding from his leg area, as well as having injuries to his arms, hands, and shoulders, Hylas said.

The victim told police that he and a friend were bicycling northbound on Route 9W when Martinez allegedly became aggressive toward them by yelling at them and swerving his vehicle to appear to attempt to hit them before driving away, Hylas said.

About half-a-mile later on 9W, the cyclists spotted the vehicle in the Hogan’s Diner parking lot where Martinez approached one of the cyclists who was still on his bicycle and pushed him causing him to fall and sustain injuries, Hylas added.

The cyclist was treated by EMS for his injuries. Martinez left the scene, but was later located by police on Smith Street, police said.

He was arrested, processed and released with and an appearance ticket returnable to the Stony Point Justice Court on July 26.

