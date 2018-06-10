Police Respond To Report Of Unknown Male Attempting To Enter Ramapo Home

A local resident got an unwelcomed surprise over the weekend when a belligerent neighbor attempted to get into his home, thinking it was his own after a long night of partying, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to a local home following an early morning report from a resident regarding an unknown man who was attempting to enter the house unannounced.

Upon arrival, officers stated that it was determined the man had become disoriented “after a long night of partying and was trying to get into his neighbor’s house, thinking it was his.”

Officers were able to assist the man and get him to his actual home, where he was turned over to family members.

According to police, “believe it or not, this happens more often than you would think.”

