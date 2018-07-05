Police Search For Pair Of Home Invasion Suspects In Ramapo

Police are searching for two suspects in a home invasion that occurred Saturday night in Rockland.

The two allegedly robbed a homeowner on East Lane in Wesley Hills, Ramapo Police said.

The suspects were described by the homeowner as white males with slim builds wearing red bandanas over their faces.

Both suspects fled on foot out the rear door of the home towards Pomona Road, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ramapo police at 845-347-2400.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

