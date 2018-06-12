Police Seek Help Solving 22-Year-Old Mystery Of Well-Dressed Man's Death

State police are seeking the public’s assistance to help solve a 1995 cold case involving an unidentified deceased adult male.

The dead man was found in a wooded area adjacent to the Garden Street School in the village of Brewster on Oct. 9, 1995. This unknown individual’s death was ruled a suicide due to self-inflicted wounds found on his wrists.

At the time of his death, he was believed to be about 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was well-groomed and clean shaven with brown eyes and short black hair with some gray.

He had a receding hairline, a mole on the right side of his face located by his nose, had a medium brown-skinned complexion and perfect teeth. Police said there were no signs of any dental work.

This individual could be of African American or Hispanic ethnicity.

The deceased was well-dressed, wearing brown leather “Dockers” penny loafer shoes, dress socks, tan colored Hagger casual khaki knit pants, size 33-inch waist by 30-inch length, two plaid button-down shirts; a long sleeve green, black, and yellow plaid “Kenneth Gordon” brand shirt on the outside and a short sleeve plaid “Gentleman’s Row” brand shirt colored blue, green and red.

The deceased also was wearing a gold chained crucifix around his neck. No form of identification was found on him.

The investigation to date revealed the deceased was last seen making a purchase of two expensive blankets at a curtain shop in New Rochelle on Oct. 7, 1995. It is believed he traveled to Brewster from the lower Westchester County area via Metro-North Railroad.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the Brewster barracks by calling 845-677-7300 or 845-279-8656 . (Refer to SJS# 3020193).

