Pomona Resident Nabbed For DWI In Weekend Stop

Nearly a dozen Hudson Valley residents were among 26 motorists busted in New York for DWI over the weekend as State and local law enforcement agencies continue their concerted efforts to curtail intoxicated drivers in the Hudson Valley as part of a national crackdown.

As part of the STOP-DWI crackdown, New York State Police troopers busted several motorists for driving while intoxicated as they attempt to stop motorists from drinking and driving in the area.

Local residents charged include:

Orange County:

On Saturday, May 5, State Police from Middletown arrested Shaquan Lightfoot, 27 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17 in Wallkill when he was involved in a vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, May 5, State Police from Wurtsboro arrested Valentino Ascolese, 56 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Mamakating when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 6, State Police from Haverstraw arrested Jonathan Diolosa, 34 of Nanuet, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 304 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 6, State Police from Montgomery arrested Melissa Coleman-Boyd, 29 of Newburgh, for DWI. She was traveling on Interstate 84 in Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 6, State Police from Montgomery arrested Matthew Pilch, 34 of New Windsor, for DWI. He was traveling in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 6, State Police from Greenville arrested Phillip Santos, 40 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County:

On Sunday, May 6, State Police from Haverstraw arrested Sean Buckley, 28 of Pomona, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 304 in Orangetown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Westchester County:

On Monday, May 7, State Police from Haverstraw arrested Christopher Moura, 38 of Yorktown Heights, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 87 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

