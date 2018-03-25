Port Authority PD: Traveler Caught With Pistol, Ammo In Carry-On Bag

TSA agents at Newark Airport found a loaded handgun in the carry-on bag of a Pennsylvania man who was immediately taken into custody, Port Authority police said.

Adam Scott, 52, of Barto, PA also had five hollow-point bullets in his bag along with the Smith & Wesson .38-caliber pistol as it passed through the X-ray screener Saturday afternoon, the authority's Joseph Pentangelo said.

"There was no interruption to airport operations," Pentangelo said.

Scott was charged with illegal possession of the handgun and the ammunition.

The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm: http://www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition .

Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Travelers should also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.

