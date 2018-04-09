Contact Us
police & fire

Power Line Falls, Causing Nanuet House Fire

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Villa Drive in Pearl River.
Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Villa Drive in Pearl River. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire after a power line fell outside the home In Nanuet, near the Pearl River border.

The fire reported at 1:20 p.m., Wednesday, is at 3 Villa Drive, a vacant, two-story home, according to the fire department.

Several fire departments, including Pearl River, Nanuet and Orangeburg are on the scene assisting.

Flames are said to be visible on the first and second floors, as well as the attic.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

