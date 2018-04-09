Power Line Falls, Causing Nanuet House Fire

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire after a power line fell outside the home In Nanuet, near the Pearl River border.

The fire reported at 1:20 p.m., Wednesday, is at 3 Villa Drive, a vacant, two-story home, according to the fire department.

Several fire departments, including Pearl River, Nanuet and Orangeburg are on the scene assisting.

Flames are said to be visible on the first and second floors, as well as the attic.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.