A house fire that broke out following an explosion of a propane tank in Spring Valley has been controlled.

The fire, which started around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, also spread to a shed at 359 Roosevelt Ave., in Spring Valley, officials said.

Spring Valley firefighters brought the blaze under control by 2:15 p.m.

