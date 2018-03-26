Raging Fire Destroys Vacant Upper Saddle River Home

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J. -- Investigators collected possible evidence Wednesday night after a raging fire reduced a vacant Upper Saddle River home to rubble.

No serious injuries were immediately reported in the Stevenson Lane blaze just east of Saddle River Road.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was notified and investigators from the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Neighbors said the owner died several years ago and that the house was being prepared for sale.

Deer fled the area and columns of smoke were seen for miles.

Neighboring departments joined their borough colleagues at the scene. Tankers were needed due to a lack of area hydrants.

