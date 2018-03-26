Contact Us
Breaking News: Spring Valley Man Attacks Co-Worker With Hammer
Raging Fire That Destroyed Vacant Upper Saddle River Home Not Suspicious

All that was eventually left was the foundation, responders said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J. --  A raging fire that reduced a vacant Upper Saddle River home to rubble wasn't considered suspicious, authorities said.

"All that was left was the foundation and the chimney," Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

No serious injuries were immediately reported in the Stevenson Lane blaze, which broke out just before 7 p.m. just east of Saddle River Road Kane said.

Deer fled the area and columns of smoke were seen for miles.

Neighbors said the owner died several years ago and that the house was being prepared for sale.

Firefighters from Allendale, Ramsey, Saddle River and Wyckoff were among those who joined their borough colleagues at the scene. Tankers were needed due to a lack of area hydrants.

It took about three hours to fully douse the fire.

