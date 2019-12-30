Ramapo House Fire Draws Response From Four Departments

It took firefighters from four departments to contain a fire that broke out at a vacant house in Monsey overnight.

Carlton Road was shut down for more than six hours while members of Monsey, Hillcrest, Tallman, and Spring Valley fire departments endured single-digit temperatures while battling the blaze which broke out at around 1 a.m. Suffern and Hillburn Fire Departments were on stand by. Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corp and Rockland Paramedics were also on the scene on stand by for any medical needs. Orange and Rockland Utilities and the Ramapo Fire Inspector responded as well.

No injuries occurred, Ramapo Police said.

