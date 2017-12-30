Ramapo Police Break Up New Year's Eve Party Filled With Underage Drinkers

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - A teenager is facing charges after police broke up a New Year’s Eve party in Airmont in which Ramapo Police say dozens of minors were drinking.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to an Airmont home at approximately 12:45 p.m. on New Year’s Day, following noise complaints related to the party.

Upon arrival, police said that officers observed as many as 50 minors at the party, many of whom had been drinking. Officers said the owner of the home was not there and had no knowledge of the alcohol being served.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a 19-year-old, who was deemed responsible for the party. Officers contacted the minors’ parents and arranged for safe, sober rides home before processing the teenager, who was charged with criminal nuisance, a misdemeanor.

Following arraignment, the teenager was released to the custody of his parents and is due back in the Village of Airmont Court later this year to answer the charge.

