Ramapo Police Bust Publicly Urinating Chestnut Ridge Man For DWI

RAMAPO, N.Y. - Officers from the Ramapo Police Department busted a Chestnut Ridge man for driving while impaired after he was caught urinating in the middle of the street.

Officers were dispatched to Chestnut Ridge Road at approximately 11 p.m. on Dec. 30 in Chestnut Ridge, where there were reports of a man who had parked his vehicle in the middle of the street and was urinating into the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a 49-year-old man - whose name was not disclosed - who was “extremely intoxicated.” He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Following arraignment, the man was released to a sober third party. He is due back in the Village of Chestnut Ridge Justice Court later this year to answer the charge.

