Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Rockland Couple Busted With 60 Bags Of Heroin In NJ, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Route 208 in Glen Rock, NJ.
Route 208 in Glen Rock, NJ. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A West Nyack couple was carrying 60 bags of heroin when they were stopped on a local highway, police in New Jersey said.

Glen Rock Officer T.J. Graziani pulled the car over on southbound Route 208 for not maintaining a lane and having no visible rear license plate just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The passenger, 44-year-old Shawn R. Landau, tried giving police a bogus name “in an attempt to evade arrest on active warrants that were issued by the Elmwood Park and Paterson Municipal Courts,” Ackermann said.

Both he and the driver – Erin Davey, 43 – were taken into custody.

Besides the drug possession count, Landau was charged with hindering and turned over to Elmwood Park police on their warrant, the chief said.

Davey was released on a drug possession charge and given traffic summonses.

Both were assigned June 8 first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

