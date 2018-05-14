Rockland Gymnastics Coach Charged With Several Sex Offenses

A popular local gymnastics coach who owned gyms across the area has been arrested on five counts of sexual conduct against a child under 13, according to Ramapo police.

Police said Joseph Lewin, 67, of Port Chester, also known as Joseph Lewandoski in the 1990s, abused children from 2001 to 2014. They also suspect that he may have sexually abused teens 16 and up as well.

In addition to the sexual abuse charge, Lewin was charged with the sexual abuse of a child, police said.

Over the years, Lewin owned Joe’s Gym in Hillburn, The Gym in Suffern, was co-owner and director of Universal Gymnastics in Spring Valley, The Mini Gym of Pomona, and was the founder of Mini Gym program for preschoolers and gymnastics in White Plains.

He is currently listed as a tumbling teacher at Mania in Stony Point.

Following his arrest, he was being held on $10,000 bond at the Rockland County Jail. Police believe he has since bonded out.

Police believe there may be other victims and are encouraging the public to contact them at 845-357-2400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.