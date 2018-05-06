Contact Us
Rockland House Fire Considered Suspicious

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
A Stony Point house fire is being considered suspicious. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Stony Point Police are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a home early Wednesday.

Officers responded within a minute of getting a report of the blaze around 1:30 a.m. at 40 Filors Lane, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When officers arrived they found the family had safely escaped without injury, he said.

Stony Point Wayne Hose Fire Company extinguished the fire which appeared to have started from an undermined source near, or on the rear deck of the home. O&R Utilities cut power and gas to the home.

The house sustained heavy damage from smoke and water.

Stony Point detectives, assisted by the Sheriff BCI Arson Unit, are investigating the fire which at this time is considered suspicious as the source is unknown, Hylas said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stony Point Police detective bureau at 845-786-2422.

