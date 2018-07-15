Contact Us
police & fire

Rockland Man Allegedly Choked, Punched, Bit Ex-Girlfriend, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Stephen Guerrero
Stephen Guerrero Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A 24-year-old man turned himself into police following a domestic dispute in which he allegedly physically attacked his ex-girlfriend.

Stephen Guerrero of Spring Valley was charged with attempted assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal contempt following the attack on Tuesday, July 3, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

According to Hylas, Guerrero told officers that he was involved in a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend. Upon further investigation, it was found that he allegedly punched, choked and bit the woman during the fight.

A check of his record found there was an order of protection in place, Hylas said.

Guerrero was released on $1,500 bail, with a return to Stony Point Justice Count on a later date.

