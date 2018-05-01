Rockland Man Charged With DWI After Palisades Parkway Stop

Four area residents were among several busted for DWI as state and local law enforcement agencies continue their concerted efforts to curtail intoxicated drivers in the Hudson Valley as part of a national crackdown.

As part of the STOP-DWI crackdown, New York State Police troopers busted several motorists for driving while intoxicated overnight as they continue efforts to limit motorists from drinking and driving statewide.

Local residents charged include:

Tuesday, May 1:

State police troopers from the Greenville barracks stopped Port Jervis resident Tamyca Davis, 22, on Academy Avenue in Middletown for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Davis was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Haverstraw barracks stopped West Haverstraw resident Jimmy Boursiquot, 36, on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Haverstraw for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Boursiquot was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Wednesday, May 2:

State police troopers from the Greenville barracks stopped Port Jervis resident Jennifer Weatherly, 42, on Jersey Avenue in Port Jervis for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Weatherly was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Wurtsboro barracks stopped Port Jervis resident Harold Lewis, 55, on Academy Avenue in Mamakating for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Lewis was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Four other DWI arrests were made by state police troopers in Lloyd, Neversink and Coxsackie overnight. Each of the arrested parties was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Each has since been released to a sober third-party and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

