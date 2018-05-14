Rockland Man Faces Felony Charge For Filing False Report

A Rockland County man is facing charges after attempting to defraud the DMV and police in Orangetown.

Pearl River resident David Krapin, 32, surrendered himself into police custody at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16, where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and making a punishable false written statement, a misdemeanor, for an incident dating back to last month.

Police said that it is alleged that on Monday, April 30, Krapin filed a false police report about losing his license plates. He allegedly then used that false police report to file a fraudulent claim with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

Following his arrest, Krapin was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, June 5 to answer the charges.

