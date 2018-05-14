Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Coyote Sighting Reported Near Congers Elementary School
police & fire

Rockland Man Faces Felony Charge For Filing False Report

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
David Krapin
David Krapin Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A Rockland County man is facing charges after attempting to defraud the DMV and police in Orangetown.

Pearl River resident David Krapin, 32, surrendered himself into police custody at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16, where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and making a punishable false written statement, a misdemeanor, for an incident dating back to last month.

Police said that it is alleged that on Monday, April 30, Krapin filed a false police report about losing his license plates. He allegedly then used that false police report to file a fraudulent claim with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

Following his arrest, Krapin was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, June 5 to answer the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.