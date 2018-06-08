Contact Us
police & fire

Rockland Man Found Asleep With Foot On Brake Charged With DWI

South Highland Avenue in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Rockland County man found asleep behind the wheel of his car with his foot on the brake near a busy intersection was allegedly under the influence, police in Orangetown said.

The Orangetown Police Department received a report at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 10 of a man who was asleep behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee on South Highland Avenue near the intersection of West Washington Avenue in Nyack.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers reported that they found Pearl River resident Jesse Kendrick, 39, asleep at the wheel, with the engine running, the vehicle’s transmission in drive and his foot on the brake. Further investigation found that Kendrick was allegedly operating the vehicle while in an intoxicated condition.

Kendrick was arrested at the scene, and at Orangetown Police Headquarters, he submitted to a breathalyzer test, which determined that his blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit. He was subsequently charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated driving while intoxicated. He is due to answer the charge in Orangetown Justice Court on June 19.

