Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Rockland Man Nabbed In Attempted Home Break-In

Daniel A. Monahan, 21
Daniel A. Monahan, 21 Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A Rockland County man was nabbed for attempting to break into a vacant home after he was seen by neighbors.

Daniel A. Monahan, 21, of Stony Point, was arrested Tuesday after the Stony Point Police Department responded to a report of an individual attempting to enter a vacant home on Beech Road, said Stony Point Lt. Daniel Hylas.

A neighbor of the home saw two males at the house and saw Monahan attempting to open a window, Hylas said.

Following an investigation, Monahan was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and released. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

