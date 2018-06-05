Rockland Man Nabbed In Attempted Home Break-In

A Rockland County man was nabbed for attempting to break into a vacant home after he was seen by neighbors.

Daniel A. Monahan, 21, of Stony Point, was arrested Tuesday after the Stony Point Police Department responded to a report of an individual attempting to enter a vacant home on Beech Road, said Stony Point Lt. Daniel Hylas.

A neighbor of the home saw two males at the house and saw Monahan attempting to open a window, Hylas said.

Following an investigation, Monahan was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and released. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

