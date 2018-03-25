Rockland Motorist Charged With DWI In Weekend Stop

Seven area motorists were among more than two dozen busted for driving while impaired over the weekend as State and local law enforcement agencies continue making a concerted effort to curtail intoxicated drivers in the Hudson Valley as part of a statewide crackdown.

New York State Police troopers conducted a special detail over the weekend looking for impaired drivers as they continue their STOP-DWI crackdown. In total, 29 motorists were busted during the detail, including six from Orange County and one from Rockland.

Local residents charged include:

Friday, March 23:

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Newburgh resident Brianna Cazorla, 23, on Leroy Place in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Cazorla was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

Saturday, March 24:

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Newburgh resident Raymond Sims, 32, on Route 9W in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Sims was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Middletown barracks stopped Middletown resident Georgia Cote, 22, on Highland Avenue in Middletown for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Cote was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Haverstraw barracks stopped Nanuet resident Rodney Macelus, on the Palisades Parkway in Orangetown for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Macelus was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Sunday, March 25:

State police troopers from the Middletown barracks stopped Slate Hill resident Amber Vanbenschoten, 22, on Lloyds Lane in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Vanbenschoten was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Pine Bush resident James Bruyn, 30, on Route 9W in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Bruyn was under the influence of drugs and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Walden resident Justin Ramcharitar, 29, on Route 32 in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Ramcharitar was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

Each of the arrested parties was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Each has since been released to a sober third-party and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

