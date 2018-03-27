Rockland Sheriff Warns Of New Telephone Scam

The Rockland County Sheriff's office is warning Rockland County residents about a new round of telephone scams in which the callers are pretending to be calling on behalf of the sheriff's office.

According to Chief William Barbera, the caller's say that a warrant has been issued and if the person does not pay an amount of money the Sheriff's Office will arrest them.

"These aggressive and threatening phone calls by criminals impersonating our officers are demanding payment with the threat of arrest," he said.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office does not, and will not ever contact a person by phone and demand money from a person to avoid arrest on a warrant.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who receives one of these calls to try and get as much information as possible, including the caller ID and report it to the department at 845-638-5401.

After receiving the information, the department said it's important to never, under any circumstances send any form of payment to the callers.

In the past some of these fraudulent calls have apparently used software to spoof the Sheriff’s Office main number, so that the number 845-638-5400 appears on the caller ID. The Sheriff would like all residents to know that the Sheriff’s Office never calls and requests monetary payment for bail over the phone and that bail is only accepted at the Sheriff’s Headquarters or the Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information in regards to this fraud is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 845-638-5401.

