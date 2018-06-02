Rockland Will Get $314K Grant For Substance Abuse, Mental Health

U.S. Nita Lowey, who represents Rockland and Westchester counties, announced on Tuesday, June 5 that BRiDGES, a nonprofit in New City that advocates for and serves people with disabilities, has been awarded $314,215 in federal funding.

The taxpayer money will help expand and increase recovery services for individuals with substance use disorders and/or co-occurring mental illness who are re-entering society after prison.

The funding was awarded through the Center for Substance Abuse Treatment (CSAT), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

President Trump’s Fiscal Year 2019 budget would cut SAMHSA by $668 million at a time when the federal government should be investing more, not less, in mental health and substance abuse prevention and treatment.

Congresswoman Lowey said she fought to increase funding for these services, and was proud to secure a $1.4 billion increase for SAMHSA in the most recent spending bill.

“Empowering individuals to successfully transition out of incarceration decreases the likelihood of recidivism and breaks cycles of crime,” Lowey said. “By supporting formerly incarcerated individuals with substance use disorders or mental illness in Rockland, we can increase their odds of living productive, positive lives while making our communities safer at the same time. As Ranking Member on the House Appropriations Committee, I will continue to bring these essential resources to the Lower Hudson Valley.”

“I was absolutely thrilled when Congresswoman Lowey’s office called to tell us we received the SAMHSA grant,” said Lorraine Greenwell, BRiDGES Interim Executive Director.

“This award helps further our collaborative effort with BRiDGES to assist those returning to the community from incarceration and, by providing this assistance to success, we make the community safer for all,” said Rockland District Attorney Thomas Zugibe, whose office co-chairs the county’s Re-Entry Task Force.

CSAT provides federal grants to support community-based substance abuse treatment and recovery support services nationwide.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.