First responders are on the scene of a school bus crash in Valley Cottage, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

The bus, with only the driver aboard, overturned around 4:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Snake Hill and Crusher roads, police said.

There are reports of minor injuries. Police did not have many details of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

