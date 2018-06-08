Seen Her? Alert Issued For Nyack Larceny Suspect

Have you seen her?

Police investigators in Clarkstown are attempting to locate a wanted woman who has been evading police for nearly two years.

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert recently regarding 31-year-old Rachel Katz, who is wanted on charges that include larceny and possession of stolen property dating back to an incident in 2016.

Katz’s last known address was in Nyack. She has been described as a 5-foot-9 woman with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, or who recognizes the suspect, has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880.

