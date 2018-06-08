Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Spring Valley Fire Chief Rescues Man Saving Kitten
police & fire

Seen Her? Alert Issued For Nyack Larceny Suspect

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Rachel Katz
Rachel Katz Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Have you seen her?

Police investigators in Clarkstown are attempting to locate a wanted woman who has been evading police for nearly two years.

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert recently regarding 31-year-old Rachel Katz, who is wanted on charges that include larceny and possession of stolen property dating back to an incident in 2016.

Katz’s last known address was in Nyack. She has been described as a 5-foot-9 woman with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, or who recognizes the suspect, has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.