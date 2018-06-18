Seen Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Suspect

Recognize her?

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a 30-year-old woman who is wanted on a Family Court warrant dating back to an incident earlier this year.

An alert has been issued regarding Spring Valley resident Ruth Pierriseme, who is wanted for an active Family Court warrant. She has been described as a 5-foot-5 woman weighing approximately 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in Pennsylvania and is known to frequent the Spring Valley area.

According to police, residents who know her or who come across her should not take action to apprehend Pierriseme themselves, and should instead contact investigators at the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office by calling (845) 638=5401.

