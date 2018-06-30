Seen Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Suspect

Know her?

Police investigators in Rockland County are hopeful of the public’s assistance as they seek a woman wanted on drug charges in Clarkstown.

The Clarkstown Police Department released an alert regarding 25-year-old Whitney Herisse, who is wanted on a charge of possessing marijuana.

Investigators described Herisse as a 5-foot-4 woman with black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was in Spring Valley. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, or who may recognize her, has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.