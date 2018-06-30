Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Friend's Alleged Punch Kills Man Outside Pearl River Bar
Seen Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Suspect

Whitney Herisse
Whitney Herisse Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Know her?

Police investigators in Rockland County are hopeful of the public’s assistance as they seek a woman wanted on drug charges in Clarkstown.

The Clarkstown Police Department released an alert regarding 25-year-old Whitney Herisse, who is wanted on a charge of possessing marijuana.

Investigators described Herisse as a 5-foot-4 woman with black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was in Spring Valley. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, or who may recognize her, has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880.

