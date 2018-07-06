Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Tropical Storm Chris Expected To Become Hurricane: Latest Path Projection
police & fire

Seen Her? Ramapo Woman Wanted For Rape, Endangering Child At Large

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Smadar Cohen
Smadar Cohen Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Recognize this wanted woman?

Investigators from the Ramapo Police Department have issued an alert regarding Smadar Cohen - also known as Smadar Ategi-Cohen - who is wanted on charges that include rape, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, the charges stem from a series of incidents that happened in July last year in both Ramapo and Airmont.

Anyone with information regarding Cohen’s whereabouts, or who recognize her, has been asked to contact Ramapo police investigators by calling (845) 357-2400.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.