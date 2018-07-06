Seen Her? Ramapo Woman Wanted For Rape, Endangering Child At Large

Recognize this wanted woman?

Investigators from the Ramapo Police Department have issued an alert regarding Smadar Cohen - also known as Smadar Ategi-Cohen - who is wanted on charges that include rape, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, the charges stem from a series of incidents that happened in July last year in both Ramapo and Airmont.

Anyone with information regarding Cohen’s whereabouts, or who recognize her, has been asked to contact Ramapo police investigators by calling (845) 357-2400.

