Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
police & fire

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Area Domestic Incident

William Metaxotos.
William Metaxotos. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators in Orange County are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue their search for a wanted man who allegedly assaulted his victim during a domestic dispute.

An alert was issued on Wednesday regarding 39-year-old William Metaxotos, who is wanted on a charge of unlawful imprisonment after he allegedly restrained his victim in a vehicle, holding the victim against their will and not letting them leave during the domestic incident. Before fleeing the scene.

State Police troopers were dispatched to the scene after Metaxotos fled, and a Domestic Incident Report and Order of Protection was filed against him in court. The Town of Newburgh Court subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest. He is also a person of interest for his potential involvement in an alleged burglary in Newburgh.

Metaxotos was described by police as a 5-foot-10 white man weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts have been asked to contact State Police investigators by calling (845) 457-1388 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

