Seen Him? Alert Issued For Wanted Congers Teenage Suspect

Police in Clarkstown are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a teenage suspect wanted on multiple charges, including assault.

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert for 19-year-old Jonathan Alvarenga this week, who is wanted for assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct dating back to an incident in Rockland County last year.

Police said that Alvarenga’s last known address was in Congers. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can contact the Clarkstown Police Warrant Unit at (845) 639-5880.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.