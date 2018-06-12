Seen Him? Alert Issued For Wanted Ramapo Burglary Suspect

Ramapo Police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for several crimes, ranging from burglary to harassment.

Mark A. Jones, 28, committed the crimes at different times recently and include charges of burglary; petit larceny; circumvention of an interlock device; possession of a controlled substance; obstructing governmental administration (two counts); harassment, and for traffic and vehicle violations, Ramapo police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to Mark Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Town of Ramapo Police at 845-357-2400.

