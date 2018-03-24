Contact Us
Breaking News: Suffern To Experience Temporary Water Disruption Due To Maintenance Work
police & fire

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Wanted Ramapo Suspect

Zak Failla
Louis Albano.
Louis Albano. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police in Ramapo are seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a wanted man who is wanted on charges dating back to an incident last month.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert this week regarding 34-year-old Louis Albano, who is wanted for a charge of second-degree criminal contempt following an incident that occurred in the Tallman neighborhood in February.

Police described Albano as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who may spot him in the area have been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

