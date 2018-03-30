Contact Us
Seen Him? Alert Issued For Wanted Ramapo Suspect

Jordan Noisette
Jordan Noisette

Police in Ramapo are seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a suspect wanted on multiple charges dating back to an incident in Hillcrest last year.

The Ramapo Police Department released an alert this week regarding 26-year-old Jordan Noisette, who is wanted by the police for charges that include resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Noisette’s charges date back to an incident that took place in November last year in the Hillcrest area of the Town of Ramapo, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes Noisette or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact police investigators at the Town of Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

